I’m Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with your latest forecast. As the title said – hello fall! Temperatures today only made it in the mid-70’s in inland areas and bumped up into the 80’s closer to the coast. Still closer to average than we have been seeing, so it made for a great day all around!
Tomorrow should be a little warmer, with highs in the upper-70’s in some areas, and the lower-80’s towards the coast. Rain chances are minimal, but the highest chances remain coastal.
Tropical Storm Melissa has formed, but it is located east of Boston. TS Melissa will continue to push into the Atlantic and will fizzle out there. There is also a small wave located near Central America, but if it becomes anything – it should follow a track towards Belize. The Gulf of Mexico remains quiet.
For the long term, temperatures will be in the mid-80’s with some decent rain chances in the beginning of the week. A warm front pushes up from the coast, and should stall out for the next few days. This will bring warmer temperatures and more precipitation with it. By Wednesday however, we are expecting another cold front to push through and will drop our highs back down into the upper-70’s.
