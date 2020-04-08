The air has gotten very humid and you’ll notice that when you step outside this morning. We’ll see the high humidity last through tomorrow. Temps will top out in the mid 80s the next couple of afternoons with a morning temperature barely getting below 70 degrees daybreak Thursday. Most of the rain from yesterday did stay close to US 84 and there won’t be much rain today, but we could see a bump ahead of cold front Thursday night. A big storm system heads this way this weekend and we could see some widespread beneficial rain, but there could also be the risk of severe weather on Easter Sunday. Too soon to know specifics but we’ll be watching for sure. A cold front will knock the highs down to the lower 70s for Friday afternoon.
