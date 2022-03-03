It's not as cold this morning, but it's still chilly with temperatures in many spots in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m. The sky will be Partly Cloudy today but there won't be any rain in the forecast, at least not yet. That looks to change as we head into the weekend. We get pretty warm this afternoon with a high near 80 degrees by 3 p.m. Moisture will be increasing the next few days and that will mean a jump in humidity and the morning temps climbing into the low 60s by the weekend. Rain chances stay low through Sunday at 20% coverage, but that jumps to 60% coverage on Monday ahead of our next cold front.

