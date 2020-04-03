Things will continue to be dry on the Gulf Coast for today with a high expected to reach 80 degrees this afternoon and a mix of sun and clouds. Shower chances return starting tomorrow night, however the odds will only be around 30% each day through next week. This will mean at least the chance of passing showers and storms each day, but no widespread rain will move through. A ridge builds in across the SE and this will mean above average temperatures and humidity values. We soar up to the upper 80s by midweek with morning temps not dropping below 70. An early preview of summer will be on the way
Michael White
Meteorologist
Apr 3
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Apr 4
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 5
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 6
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Apr 7
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Apr 8
Showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Apr 9
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
