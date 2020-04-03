Things will continue to be dry on the Gulf Coast for today with a high expected to reach 80 degrees this afternoon and a mix of sun and clouds. Shower chances return starting tomorrow night, however the odds will only be around 30% each day through next week. This will mean at least the chance of passing showers and storms each day, but no widespread rain will move through. A ridge builds in across the SE and this will mean above average temperatures and humidity values. We soar up to the upper 80s by midweek with morning temps not dropping below 70. An early preview of summer will be on the way

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL.

