After a cool and breezy Wednesday where we didn’t even reach 70 degrees, we start to slowly turn warmer today on the Gulf Coast. Expect a high in the mid 70s with solid sunshine in the sky. Be aware that it’ll still be chilly this morning with many spots in the mid 40s at sunrise. South winds return tomorrow and a rapid warm up with begin. We’ll climb to the upper 70s Friday and even into the 80s this weekend with morning temps jumping to the mid 60s. A few hit and miss showers will be in the forecast Friday and Saturday with Sunday still looking to be the day with the biggest rain and storm chance. We turn dry to start next week
High will reach into middle 70s under solid sunshine
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Tags
- Rain
- River
- Meteorology
- Hydrography
- Forecast
- Tombigbee
- Jason Smith
- Things
- Temp
- Morning
- Will
- Sunshine
- Coverage
- Carnival
- Week
- Sky
- Low
- Evening
- Hi
- Parade
- Fat Tuesday
- Weekend
- Shower
- Matt Barrentine
- Joe Cain
- March
- Lundi Gras
- Weather
- High
- Chance
- Place
- Rumble
- Alabama
- Work
- Afternoon
- Beginning
- Cold Front
- North Wind
- Jet Stream
- Wind
- Freeze
- Location
- Cold Start
- Mid
- Temperature
- Mobile River
- Tenth
- North
- Air
- Moisture
- Frost
- Cool
- Thunderstorm
- Cloud
- Good
- Workweek
- Inch
- Storm
- Warm Front
- Risk
- Drop Back
- Threat
- Gulf Coast
- Thanks
- Low Pressure
- Hail
- Today
- Clearing
- Alabama River
- Outlook
- Mostly Cloudy
- Batch
- East
- Trend
- Rip Current
- High Pressure
- Fog
- Good Morning
- Quiet
- Pollen
- Advisory
- Worry
- Topping
- Come
- Work Week
- Relief
- Pollen Count
- Stage
- Value
- Humidity
- Rain Shower
- Popping
- Dropping
- Gust
- Front
- Rainfall
- High Temperature
- Workout
- Warm
- Drizzle
- Breeze
- Ac
- Heating
- Territory
- Record
- Warm Up
- Daytime
- Picking
- Pensacola
- Tornado
- Airmass
- Strong
- April
- Start
- Increase
- Warming Up
- Intensity
- Jennifer Lambers
- Refuge
- Values
- Preview
- Odds
- Deficit
- Warming
- Palm Sunday
- Mix
- Top Out
- Mugginess
- Easter Weekend
- Ramp
- Storm System
- Couple
- Zone
- Lot
- Outbreak
- Dixie
- Alley
- Timing
- South
- Coming Back
- South Wind
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Apr 16
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Apr 17
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 18
Thunderstorms early. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Apr 19
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Apr 20
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Apr 21
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Apr 22
Afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Most Popular
Articles
- IRS 'Get My Payment' app launches, check stimulus status
- Man expecting stimulus check discovers $8.2 million account balance on his bank receipt
- If you don’t file tax returns, here’s how to get your stimulus money
- COVID-19 in Alabama: More than 4,200 confirmed cases
- Flooding on causeway leads to road closures
- Mobile County COVID-19 cases jump over 100 in one day
- IRS deposits first wave of stimulus checks
- IRS says stimulus payments will begin next week
- Arizona grandma who mistakenly invited teen to Thanksgiving loses husband to COVID-19
- Woman with COVID-19 says goodbye to dying husband via FaceTime, couldn't attend his funeral
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.