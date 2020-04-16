After a cool and breezy Wednesday where we didn’t even reach 70 degrees, we start to slowly turn warmer today on the Gulf Coast. Expect a high in the mid 70s with solid sunshine in the sky. Be aware that it’ll still be chilly this morning with many spots in the mid 40s at sunrise. South winds return tomorrow and a rapid warm up with begin. We’ll climb to the upper 70s Friday and even into the 80s this weekend with morning temps jumping to the mid 60s. A few hit and miss showers will be in the forecast Friday and Saturday with Sunday still looking to be the day with the biggest rain and storm chance. We turn dry to start next week

