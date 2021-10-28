A departing storm system brings high winds, rough surf to the region.
top story weather alert
High wind warning in effect for coastal areas
- Jason Smith
Thu
Oct 28
Oct 28
75° / 53°
clear
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.
Fri
Oct 29
Oct 29
63° / 52°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Sat
Oct 30
Oct 30
69° / 51°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Sun
Oct 31
Oct 31
74° / 52°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Mon
Nov 1
Nov 1
76° / 52°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Tue
Nov 2
Nov 2
76° / 52°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Wed
Nov 3
Nov 3
75° / 56°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
