It's going to be another day with above-normal temperatures on the Gulf Coast. In fact, we might tie a record high this afternoon with a high in the mid 90s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with rain chances staying at 10% today through Friday. Morning temps will start off in the lower 70s the next several days. It doesn't look like we'll get any true Fall air back in here between now and early next week. In the Tropics, we're watching "Karen" the closest. It'll track north as a Tropical Storm the next several days but over the weekend could do a loop turn and head towards the US. This means we'll have to watch her very carefully next week but in the short term she'll be no threat to anyone. The peak of the hurricane season lasts through Oct 10th so we have stay vigilant with these systems.

