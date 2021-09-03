It looks like we'll be dealing with more of the same as we close out the week with highs in the lower 90s and a few isolated showers possible by this afternoon and evening.

The morning hours will look real nice with tons of sunshine and morning temps in the lower 70s. Over the Labor Day weekend, things will start off dry but we may see some scattered showers and storms returning by Labor Day Monday. Highs will be around 90 degrees through Monday.

In the Tropics, Hurricane Larry will ramp up to a Category 4 out in the Atlantic but it's gaining latitude and there's a good chance it recurves and does not hit the US mainland. Elsewhere we have a disturbance in the Caribbean that we're watching that has a 20% chance of development as it moves into the Bay of Campeche. It looks unlikely that we'll have any problems from this but we'll have to keep watching as the peak of the hurricane season continues.