Midmorning temps have already climbed into the mid-60s with a high of 70 degrees showing up by this afternoon. Our sky will remain mostly sunny with no weather issues for the rest of the week. A cold front is still expected to arrive Saturday and until it arrives, highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s and morning temps will increase to the low 40s for Friday and Saturday. The front will bring a minor rain chance to the area, but only 10% of us will find a shower. We turn colder for Sunday with a high in the low 50s. Expect temps to warm up fast next week. Most spots will be near 70 by next Wednesday.
top story weather alert
Highs near 70 expected today
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Thu
Feb 10
Feb 10
70° / 41°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Feb 11
Feb 11
69° / 45°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sat
Feb 12
Feb 12
70° / 35°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 30s.
Sun
Feb 13
Feb 13
56° / 32°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Mon
Feb 14
Feb 14
61° / 36°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Tue
Feb 15
Feb 15
66° / 45°
clear
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Wed
Feb 16
Feb 16
70° / 58°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
