Midmorning temps have already climbed into the mid-60s with a high of 70 degrees showing up by this afternoon. Our sky will remain mostly sunny with no weather issues for the rest of the week. A cold front is still expected to arrive Saturday and until it arrives, highs will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s and morning temps will increase to the low 40s for Friday and Saturday. The front will bring a minor rain chance to the area, but only 10% of us will find a shower. We turn colder for Sunday with a high in the low 50s. Expect temps to warm up fast next week. Most spots will be near 70 by next Wednesday.

