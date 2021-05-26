Another warm day lies ahead with highs reaching the upper 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will be expected and there may be an isolated shower somewhere before the day is over so keep a lookout for that.
We'll see rain coverage increase by the time we get to the weekend as the upper level ridge starts to break down. Rain chances will reach 20-40% over the 3 day weekend so a few scattered storms are expected. As most of you know, scattered storms will be pretty normal for us during the summer months as the humidity cranks up. Highs will be in the upper 80s each day with mornings in the 66-70 degree range over the weekend.
In the Tropics, things are quiet with no signs of any trouble lurking through next week.
