As you head back to work and school today, it'll be a bit more humid with high temperatures around 90 degrees.
We could use some rain, but the coverage will be very hit and miss today at around 30% so just have the rain gear ready in case they pop up near you. Coverage of rain will generally stay in the 30-40% range each day through the weekend, but the heat levels will ease down a bit as highs will be under 90 in most spots by Saturday. Morning temps will stay in the lower 70s so no true Fall air arriving in the short term.
In the Tropics, things are very active. We have Rene in the Atlantic, but that will recurve and is no threat to land. Paulette is also in the Atlantic and tracking NW towards Bermuda and we'll follow that one carefully. A disturbance off the East coast has a 40% chance of developing and it's tracking west so we'll be watching that one carefully as well. The active part of the hurricane season doesn't end till after the first week of October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.