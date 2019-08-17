We will have another smoking hot day for our Saturday. Temps will top out in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 105° to 107°. Stay hydrated and stay cool!
Rain will be limited, but there be a few showers and storms around in the afternoon.
There will be a better chance of rain Sunday and it will be slightly cooler with highs (only) in the lower 90s.
The NHC is watching an area of disturbed weather over North Florida. As those storms move up the east coast of Georgia and South Carolina it may try to develop into something tropical. Chances this happens are low though, only around 20%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.