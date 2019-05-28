It's going to be another dry and toasty day on the Gulf Coast with highs once again reaching the lower 90s with a heat index value in the upper 90s. Make sure you stay hydrated if you'll be outside. As for rain, we still aren't expecting to see any quite yet due to the heat ridge remaining in place. As the ridge breaks down later this week, we'll start to see shower and storm chances return. An isolated chance is back on Thursday with coverage at 20%, but by Friday we could see the coverage at 40% due to the proximity of an approaching front. Other than lightning, no severe weather will be expected. We could certainly use the rainfall. Weekend rain chances will be in the 20-30% range for now with highs staying in the lower 90s.

