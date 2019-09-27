Yet another hot and dry day across the Gulf Coast, with some record-tying (and maybe breaking) temperatures being reported. That high pressure system parked over the SE United States isn't budging, and staying like that heading into this weekend and even next week. Drought conditions are still being monitored, with some areas of concern having been bumped up into moderately dry yesterday morning.
Keeping an eye on the tropics as Hurricane Lorenzo is starting to lose some of its speed out in the center of the Atlantic. As it continues to progress towards the Azores Islands. Karen on the other hand has lost it's battle with some strong wind shear in the Western Atlantic, and is quickly weakening into the path of just becoming remnants.
For the outlook ahead, temperatures are staying in the lower-to-mid 90's with mostly sunny skies and very minimal rain chances (if any) for the next coming week. Make sure to exercise caution when going outdoors into the heat, and to stay hydrated.
Happy Friday! Have a great weekend.
