Another hot day across the Gulf Coast with temperatures today reaching the lower-90’s. No records broken, luckily, but still staying mostly above average.
This evening temperatures will drop into the lower 70’s with mostly clear skies. Humidity is still pretty high this evening also. For tomorrow the heat sticks around as that ridge of high pressure stays put, bringing us high’s in the mid 90’s for inland areas, and the upper 80’s for some coastal parts. Much of the area is now in a drought. With the heat and the dry conditions wildfire danger is high.
In the tropics Hurricane Lorenzo is the sole activity, and is picking up speed in the Atlantic. Lorenzo is currently a category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 165 mph. It is not going to affect us on the Gulf Coast though, as Lorenzo instead heads towards the Azores Islands and further NE. Elsewhere, all is quiet.
For your outlook ahead temperatures are going to stay above average with temperatures staying in the 90’s for the next 7 days. However some relief is in sight as we are expecting a potential cold front to make an appearance at the end of next weekend or beginning of next week. Not bringing us super fall-like conditions, but this could potentially put us more on average.
Have a great weekend!
