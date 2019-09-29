The heat wave continues…
An upper-level high continues to trap the heat and our afternoon temperatures will continue to soar into the lower to mid 90s. So far this month we’ve broken six record highs and more may be broken as we move into October.
Much of the area is now in a drought. With the heat and the dry conditions, wildfire danger is high.
That heat will hold into much of next week, but there is hope. Models are bringing our temps down next weekend and into the following week.
Tropics:
Hurricane Lorenzo continues it’s trek through the deep Atlantic bothering no one. Elsewhere, all is quiet.
