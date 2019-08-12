I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. We are continuing to see pop up afternoon storms. Heat index values once again made it into the 107-113 range again today before the t-storms fired up. Chances are a bit higher on Wednesday and Thursday at 60%. Rain chances remain scattered to likely, with a break in the pattern arriving Friday. A slightly drier air mass moves into the area by the end of the week.. The tropics are staying quiet. However, the new NOAA outlook predicts an above average tropical season. Activity usually ramps up during the second half of the month of August and into September.
Hot and Humid, Any Relief ?
- Jason Smith
Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
