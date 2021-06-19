Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Claudette is out of our area, but some tropical moisture lingers. That will give our coastal areas a high likelihood of some rain for Father’s Day, but north of I-10 there will be fewer showers and more sun. Highs will generally be in the 80s, except for far inland areas which could reach 90.

Monday and Tuesday are likely to be quite wet. Tropical moisture left behind by Claudette will surge north across the area as that storm moves off the east coast. Highs will be in the low 80s.

As the week goes along, things will return to June normal. In other words, hot and humid with scattered thundershowers.

Nothing else is threatening in the tropics.

Have a great Father’s Day!