I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Thursday. We are continuing to see pop up afternoon storms. Heat index values once again made it into the 105-110 range again today before the t-storms fired up. Rain chances remain scattered, with a few scattered showers continuing for the weekend. Chances are a bit higher on Saturday at 40%. A more humid air mass hangs around the area. The tropics are staying quiet. However, the new NOAA outlook predicts an above average tropical season. The tropics are usually a lot more active in the second half of August, with the peak still not until mid September.
Hot and Humid, PM Storms !
