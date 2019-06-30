The storms aren't likely to be widespread for our Monday, but one or two will pop-up. Our Monday rain chances are just 10%-20%.
Otherwise it will just be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.
The temps will go up as week goes along. We go from the low 90s Monday to the mid 90s by Wednesday.
Besides a little toasty, the Fourth looks pretty typical. In other words there will be a few pop-up storms along with the hot and humid temperatures.
The tropics continue to be quiet.
Have a great week!
