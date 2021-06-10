Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
MOTS! More of the same! It will be hot, humid, and there will be pop-up downpours. How long will this pattern hold? Well at least for the next week…
So, get used to it. Our Friday morning will start with sticky humidity and lows in the mid 70s. The afternoon will be hot and steamy with highs around 90 and heat index values into the upper 90s. Small, quick downpours can pop-up at nearly anytime. There will be a 40% of scattered thundershowers.
It will be exactly the same over the weekend. The good thing is conditions have improved in the Gulf. So, if you’re going snapper fishing the weather will cooperate. Also, the surf won’t be as rough this weekend, so swimming conditions will be better, but always treat the Gulf with respect!
In the tropics there are no immediate concerns, but we are watching a system on the Pacific side that may cross the narrow part of Mexico and move into the SW Gulf next week. Too early to know what exactly what will come of that.
