Our weather looks to remain hot and mostly dry through the upcoming weekend. The mornings won't feel too terrible with temperatures in the lower 70s, but each afternoon will have a high in the mid to upper 90s. Stay hydrated and keep cool out there! There doesn't appear to be much of an opportunity for rain since we'll be under the influence of a heat ridge. "Dorian" is East of Jacksonville this morning as a Cat 2 and is going to turn East and maneuver close to the Carolina coastline tomorrow and Friday and then move out to sea. Tropical Storm Fernand is making landfall in Mexico today and Tropical Storm Gabrielle is tracking north in the Atlantic and shouldn't bother anyone. We are still in the most dangerous part of the hurricane season until after the first week of October
Hot and mostly dry through weekend; Dorian in Atlantic is Cat 2
