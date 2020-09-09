Even though we're past Labor Day it won't be feeling like fall around here anytime soon. Hot and muggy air is staying in place with temperatures reaching the lower 90s and mornings staying in the mid to low 70s each day.
Although we could use some rain around here, there won't be much today at all. Rain chances go up as moisture levels deepen and that will bring us 40-60% coverage of rain and storms starting Thursday through the weekend and into early next week. Highs will drop below 90 by Sunday and we'll see upper 80s each afternoon next week.
In the Tropics, we still have Paulette and Rene. Neither will impact the Gulf of Mexico. Two other disturbances are lurking out there. One off the East Coast will be just a rain maker by the weekend but a disturbance close to Africa has a very high chance to develop but too soon to know a destination. We'll keep watching!
