It's going to be a pretty toasty day on the Gulf Coast with highs reaching the mid 90s. Projected heat index values will reach the 105 marker so stay hydrated and stay in the shade when you can. We should stay mostly rain free today, but the coverage of finding scattered storms will slowly start to come back tomorrow as High Pressure moves away from us. We'll see 40% coverage on Friday, and over the weekend. Thanks to a stalled front, the odds increase to 50% by early next week. Highs will stay in the mid to lower 90s each day and morning temps will stay in the mid 70s. In the Tropics, things are still quiet.
Hot day on the Gulf Coast
- Michael White
