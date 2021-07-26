It'll be hot as a firecracker today on the Gulf Coast with highs reaching the mid 90s this afternoon and a heat index of over 105 degrees.

Make sure you're drinking lots of water and finding ways to keep cool out there! There will be a few isolated storms out there later today but most of us will stay dry and hot. Late July-Early August is known as the dog days of summer so this is the hottest time of year for us so buckle up for it! Morning temps will stay in the mid to upper 70s each day. Rain coverage will be in the 20-50% range each day through Friday so keep the rain gear close by, but know that most of these summer storms will appear in the afternoons and our mornings and nights will be mostly dry.

In the Tropics, one disturbance remains off the East coast of Florida with the odds of development at 30%.