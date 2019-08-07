It's a very humid morning on the Gulf Coast so be ready for it. Our high will reach the mid 90s this afternoon with a "feel-like" temp of close to 110 degrees. This type of airmass will also mean periods of rain and storms popping up in random spots. As usual, the majority of these will be in the afternoon when temps are at their hottest but we could technically see these things fire off at any time. Rain coverage will be in the 40% range and stay there through the weekend. Lightning and heavy rain are the main threats. Temperatures will stay in the mid to low 90s for highs and morning temps will stay in the mid 70s each day. In the Tropics, things are staying unseasonably quiet for August. We'll keep watching!

