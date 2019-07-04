Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this 4th of July Thursday. We saw overnight lows in the upper 70’s, but the heat is back on today and increase into the weekend. The heat index peaked around 105 this afternoon.. Heat index values near 108 are possible by tomorrow. There is no noticeable change in the weather pattern thru the weekend. Spotty T-Storms are expected each afternoon, and could provide a little relief from the heat. The tropics are quiet.
