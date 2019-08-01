We are getting back to normal. After a dry stretch to wrap up July, August brings back the pop-up thunderstorms. Expect those on Friday, this weekend, next week, and probably much of the month.
Of course, we know how this works, you won't get rain everyday, but there will be scattered storms rumbling around somewhere.
Temperatures will be right in line with what we would expect as well. Low to mid 70s in the mornings and low 90s in the afternoon.
Tropics
The main thing we are watching is a tropical wave in the middle of the tropical Atlantic. This system will work towards the NE Caribbean and likely develop. The NHC gives it a 70% of development. Once in the Caribbean near Puerto Rico, this system will likely to struggle with some unfavorable upper-level conditions early next week. It's too soon to know what will happen with it after that.
