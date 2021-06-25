Hot, humid, and scattered storms… It sounds like a typical June sort of forecast, because it is. Rain chances are slightly lower than recent days, but there will still be some pop-up storms that could impact your day. As we know, those storms can be briefly heavy with a lot of lightning. Coverage of those storms for your Friday is about 40%. Highs will be in the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid 90s.

We will have similar conditions going into the weekend. So, as you make your plans, be aware that those plans will have to be worked around those pop-up storms.

At our beaches this weekend we will have a low to moderate risk of rip currents with a some scattered storms.

For boaters we have a small craft caution, so if you’re going snapper fishing be advised that it will be a bit bouncy the next few days.

Have a great weekend!