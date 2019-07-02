Happy Tuesday night! This is meteorologist Matt Barrentine. A few storms are rumbling about here late in the afternoon, but they will fizzle after sunset and the rest of the night will be quiet and steamy.
We’ll wake up to mid 70s and muggy conditions for our Wednesday morning. As the day goes on it will heat up quickly with highs heading towards the mid 90s and heat index values around 105°… Do your best to stay cool!
There will be some spotty storms once again late Wednesday afternoon. These will go away by sunset.
Your Fourth forecast looks much the same. It will be hot and humid with spotty storms in the late afternoon.
Friday and into the weekend the heat index values dial up even hotter to around 110°. So whatever outdoor plans you make, please make sure to stay hydrated, find shade, and slather on the sunscreen.
