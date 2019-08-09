The forecast pattern is staying the same with extremely high humidity and very hot temperatures. We'll reach the mid 90s once again with a "feel-like" temperature close to 110 degrees. Rain and storm coverage remains in the 40% range for the next several days so keep an umbrella close by. Coastal spots have the best chance to see rain to start the day, but everyone else won't see pop up storms till the afternoon when temps are at their hottest. Through next week, expect morning temps to stay in the mid to upper 70s and highs will remain in the mid 90s most days. Each day expect 40-50% coverage of scattered storms. It won't rain all day but showers will come and go in this type of humid airmass. In the Tropics, things are staying unseasonably quiet for now.

