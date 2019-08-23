We will continue to see typical late August weather through the weekend. So you know the drill… hot, humid, and scattered afternoon thundershowers. Highs will be around 90 both Saturday and Sunday.
Rain chances go up as we enter the workweek. Storms will be likely Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Tropics:
Now that we are in the later part of August it should be no surprise that the action is picking up in the tropics. Chantal has come and gone over the North Atlantic, but two other systems are likely to develop.
The first is over South Florida. This disturbance will move out over the Atlantic off the East Coast and likely become Dorian. It will stay out to sea though and not be an issue.
The second disturbance is in the South Atlantic tracking towards the Caribbean. This system will likely become Erin at some point. Once it enters the Caribbean early next week, it will run into some hostile upper-level winds. That will likely cause it to struggle and it may not survive past late next week.
So stay tuned! We’ll be tracking!
