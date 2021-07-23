Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.

Hot, humid, with scattered afternoon storms… In other words, exactly how July is supposed to be. After a dry day on Thursday our Friday returns to a more typical routine. We will heat up quickly and highs will top out in the low 90s. Late in the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will bubble up and then fizzle out around sunset. Heat index values will approach 105.

Expect similar conditions into the weekend. So, as you make your plans, you’ll need to find a way to stay cool and you’ll likely have to dodge some scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

The beach and marine forecast looks good for the weekend as well. Just make sure you wear plenty of sunscreen and watch out for scattered storms.

Have a great Friday!