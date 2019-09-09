Heat continues…
The heat wave continues for the workweek, but it is backing off a bit. We won’t be breaking records, but we should stay in the lower to mid 90s which is several degrees above average. Normal for this time of year would be highs in the upper 80s.
We will also stay dry, mostly. There will be the occasional stray shower, but chances are only around 10% through the end of the workweek.
By the weekend, there will be changes. Rain chances go up and the heat wave breaks. Best chance of rain will be on Sunday.
Tropics
There are some tropical waves that bear watching, but there are no immediate concerns. One of those waves is north of the Dominican Republic and heading towards the Bahamas. That wave will continue west into south Florida and then eventually into the Northern Gulf. None of the models are developing this wave into anything significant, but it could help bring us some rain into the weekend. We’ll let you know if anything significant changes in the tropics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.