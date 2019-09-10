We've got a quiet morning on the Gulf Coast and thankfully the air isn't as humid as it was on Monday morning. Temperatures are starting off in the mid to lower 70s, with highs reaching the mid to lower 90s later today.
As for rain chances, we won't see anything significant through Friday. Rain chances today through Friday will be at 10-20% so a few of you may see a shower but most will not.
Over the weekend, moisture increases and so do the rain chances. This will be associated with a tropical disturbance that's heading our way. The rain coverage increases to 40-50% Saturday through Monday.
As for development of that disturbance, the chance remains low but since the Gulf water is warm we'll have to keep an eye on it. Highs will drop below 90 degrees once the rain chances increase.
