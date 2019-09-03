We've got a hot week ahead on the Gulf Coast with almost no rain through the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon with heat index values crossing into the triple digits. A heat ridge over the plains states is responsible for all this. Expect morning temps most mornings to be in the lower 70s. As for rain chances, we may see a few pop up over the weekend but the chances are in the 20% range. "Dorian" is now a Cat 3 Hurricane and is still off the East coast of FL. It'll track north up the East coast of the US this week. It'll be east of Jacksonville tomorrow afternoon and then off the East Coast of NC by Friday. Keep in mind that there are 4 other disturbances out there which is a good reminder that the peak of the season is far from over.

