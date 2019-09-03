We've got a hot week ahead on the Gulf Coast with almost no rain through the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon with heat index values crossing into the triple digits. A heat ridge over the plains states is responsible for all this. Expect morning temps most mornings to be in the lower 70s. As for rain chances, we may see a few pop up over the weekend but the chances are in the 20% range. "Dorian" is now a Cat 3 Hurricane and is still off the East coast of FL. It'll track north up the East coast of the US this week. It'll be east of Jacksonville tomorrow afternoon and then off the East Coast of NC by Friday. Keep in mind that there are 4 other disturbances out there which is a good reminder that the peak of the season is far from over.
Hot, rain-free days ahead here; Dorian to track north up U.S. East Coast
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Temp
- Weather
- Heat
- Storm
- Moisture
- Low
- Chance
- Forecast
- Humidity
- Coverage
- Temperature
- Shower
- Increase
- Jason Smith
- Stays
- Weekend
- Quiet
- Cloud
- Workweek
- Nw
- High
- Get
- Wave
- Pop-up
- Evening
- Heating
- Couple
- West
- High Pressure
- Odds
- Mid
- Spot
- Rain
- Improvement
- Rumbling
- Everyday
- Dropping
- Thunder
- Meteorology
- Airmass
- Place
- Close
- Flow Pattern
- Northwest
- Afternoon
- Tropic
- Popping
- Air Mass
- Area
- August
- Pop Up
- Outlook
- Noaa
- September
- Advisory
- Tropics
- Value
- Gear
- Gulf Coast
- Make
- Wind
- Activity
- Front
- Cold Front
- Muggy
- Heat Wave
- Development
- Scorch
- Florida
- Coast
- South Carolina
- East
- Umbrella
- Threat
- Long
- Week
- Keep
- Risk
- Morning
- Tropical Storm
- Air
- Chantal
- Tropical Depression
- Atlantic
- Downpour
- Washout
- Gulf
- Plan
- Advice
- News
- Uptick
- Hydrography
- Thundershower
- Erin
- Inland
- Low Pressure
- Work Week
- North
- Disturbance
- East Coast
- Ne Caribbean
- Dorian
- Caribbean
- Well
- Rate
- Dry Air
- Cape Hatteras
- Daybreak
- Dorian Getting Stronger
- Peninsula
- Hurricane Dorian
- Landfall
- Fl
- Cat 3
- Bahamas
- Florida Atlantic Coast
- Turn
- Trough
- Clarity
- Thunderstorm
- Back Up
- Us
- Hurricane
- The Bahamas
- Impact
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shots fired inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium; reports of 10 injured
- TV anchor apologizes after comparing black cohost to a gorilla
- Toll opponents win battle as Gov. Ivey says ‘This project is dead’
- Teen arrested in Ladd Stadium shooting
- Saraland girl loses battle with DIPG
- Police investigate early morning homicide in Prichard
- Daphne High School forfeits Friday's win against Spanish Fort after fielding ineligible player
- ALEA: Victim thrown into water, killed in fiery Bayway crash
- PHOTOS: MCPSS released statement following shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
- Small plane with four people on board crashes in Foley
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.