The entire Gulf Coast is underneath a HEAT ADVISORY for today and tomorrow. Make sure you're being careful outside especially after lunchtime. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s, but it will feel closer to 110 degrees due to the high humidity. There will be 40% coverage of scattered storms so as usual make sure you have the rain gear close by in case one of the pop-up storms finds you. A front moves in midweek and that will ramp up the coverage of showers and storms into the 50-60% range for Wednesday and Thursday. Once this tracks southward, our rain coverage starts to back off and the humidity starts to drop as well. Rain coverage will be 20-30% for Friday through the weekend. In the Tropics, things remain unseasonably quiet.

