Staying hot for our Sunday as the highs will climb to near 90 in the afternoon. While that's not as hot as what we've seen through much of the month, it's still well above the average high of 86.
We will also be dry. That's a good thing for the areas that saw flooding rain on Thursday, but many other areas could still use some showers.
Unfortunately, a heat wave will build back in for the workweek. So we will continue to stay quite hot for late September with highs in the lower to mid 90s.
Tropics
Tropical Storm Jerry is working NW towards before it eventually bends NE towards Bermuda. This storm will not impact the US.
There are multiple areas across the tropics that will track and watch, but there are no threats to the US or the Gulf.
Have a great weekend.
