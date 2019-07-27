It will be pretty July-ish for our weekend. In other words, hot and humid! Although rain chances will stay slim due to some lingering dry air in the upper atmosphere. Expect highs in the 90s and mostly sunny skies with some puffy clouds.
As we move into next week the weather stays pretty quiet. We will have isolated storms the first half of the week, later in the week and into next weekend, rain chances ramp up to scattered.
Tropics
Overall, the tropics are quiet. We are beginning to see some activity off the African coast, but for now upper-level winds will keep any waves in the deep tropics from developing.
