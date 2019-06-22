It's another hot and humid start to our Saturday morning. Temperatures are already in the mid-80s with a heat index above 90. Today, we expect another muggy afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 90s with it feeling like the low-to-mid 100s.
A stray shower or storm may be able to get going later on in the day, but overall, we will be dry. The extreme northeastern portions of Monroe and Conecuh counties have a level 1 risk (Marginal) of severe weather, mainly for a damaging wind threat from stronger storms.
Tonight, temperatures may not fall below the upper 70s. Tomorrow will be pretty similar today, with maybe one stray storm. The beginning of the work week continues the warm and dry pattern, but this finally breaks by mid-week, where we return to a more typical summer-time pattern with scattered storms each day. The tropics remain quiet.
