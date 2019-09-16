I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. The Gulf Coast is set to contend with another week of impressive late summer heat. We are expecting daytime highs in the upper 90’s both Tuesday and Wednesday. We are likely to see record highs on Wednesday. A backdoor front should bring a few scattered t-storms Thursday. Temperatures will drop to near 90 for highs for Friday and the weekend.
Hurricane Humberto will track in the open Atlantic this week. The system should get very close to Bermuda Thursday.
Another mid Atlantic tropical wave should develop by mid week. The models are in fairly good agreement that the system heads closer to the northern Leeward Islands before recurving out to sea.
(0) comments
