I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. We are continuing to see hot and humid conditions with scattered afternoon storms. Rain chances decrease slightly, though afternoon showers continue to be possible through the end of the week. The upper ridge will build over our area, raising the heat levels by the second half of the week. Heat index values will make it into the 105 range. The tropics are staying quiet.
Hotter, Drier Days Ahead
