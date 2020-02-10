The muggy air has returned across the Gulf Coast as southerly flow is pushing in a moist humid airmass. Temps will top out in the mid to low 70s the next several days with morning temps staying in the mid to lower 60s. A front is stalled north of I-20, and that's where most of the active weather will be today. Flash Flood Watches stretch from east Texas to north Alabama. We're only expecting 30-40% coverage of rain today through Wednesday with more widespread rain and storm chances Wednesday night and into Thursday as the front moves through. Dry and cooler weather expected by Thu night and Friday. Temps drop into the 30s Friday and Saturday morning. As for weekend weather, more rain could push in. Only an isolated chance Saturday but likely rain expected on Sunday. Expect highs in the lower 60s Saturday and low 70s on Sunday.

