The muggy air has returned across the Gulf Coast as southerly flow is pushing in a moist humid airmass. Temps will top out in the mid to low 70s the next several days with morning temps staying in the mid to lower 60s. A front is stalled north of I-20, and that's where most of the active weather will be today. Flash Flood Watches stretch from east Texas to north Alabama. We're only expecting 30-40% coverage of rain today through Wednesday with more widespread rain and storm chances Wednesday night and into Thursday as the front moves through. Dry and cooler weather expected by Thu night and Friday. Temps drop into the 30s Friday and Saturday morning. As for weekend weather, more rain could push in. Only an isolated chance Saturday but likely rain expected on Sunday. Expect highs in the lower 60s Saturday and low 70s on Sunday.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Mon
Feb 10
Feb 10
71° / 65°
scattered t-storms
Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Tue
Feb 11
Feb 11
73° / 64°
scattered showers
Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Wed
Feb 12
Feb 12
73° / 63°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
Feb 13
Feb 13
66° / 42°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Feb 14
Feb 14
59° / 41°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Sat
Feb 15
Feb 15
59° / 50°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 50s.
Sun
Feb 16
Feb 16
66° / 56°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
