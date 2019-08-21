The air is still humid and this will contribute to more showers and storms at times, but we shouldn't see quite as many as yesterday. Projected highs today and through early next week will remain between 88 and 91 degrees. However, it will feel warmer than that due to the mugginess of the air. Rain and storm chances will be 40-50% through Tuesday of next week. The biggest threats as usual will come from heavy rain and lightning. Morning temps will remain in the mid to lower 70s with no signs of "Fall air" anytime soon. In the Tropics, a Tropical Storm snuck up in the North Atlantic. Tropical Storm Chantal will remain out there and looks to stay very weak. Long range models hint that the air could start to turn less humid by Labor Day weekend.
Humid air remains, but fewer showers, storms
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
