We've got some humid air sitting over the Gulf Coast this morning. We'll deal with periods of rain and storms today through the weekend. It won't rain non-stop, but due to high moisture levels we could storms fire off at any point. Heavy rain and lightning will be the biggest threats. The coverage of rain will sit at 50% today and tomorrow. The majority of the storms will appear in the afternoon hours, but we could see some tonight and even on Saturday or Sunday morning as well. A front drops in next week to keep periods of rain and storms in the forecast, and it will knock the temps down too. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 90s but those will drop to the upper 80s. Morning temps will drop from the mid 70s down to the lower 70s. In the Tropics things remain quiet for now.
