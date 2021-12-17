It's very humid this morning and we're going to see temperatures in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. combined with some thick Fog in spots so drive safely as you head out the door. We'll climb to the mid 70s this afternoon and there will be some off/on showers to deal with as well. Rain coverage will be at 40% and will increase to 60% tomorrow as the approaching cold front gets closer. Severe weather isn't expected but more periodic rain will show up during the night tonight and into Saturday and Saturday night. By Sunday, we go dry with highs down to the low 60s and morning temps return to the 40s by daybreak Monday. Additional rain could show up early next week courtesy of a Gulf Low but that would be just a cold rain and solid sunshine would be with us starting on Wednesday.
Humid and foggy start to Friday
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Dec 17
Dec 17
73° / 67°
t-storm
Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Sat
Dec 18
Dec 18
74° / 54°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sun
Dec 19
Dec 19
59° / 44°
mostly cloudy
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mon
Dec 20
Dec 20
56° / 45°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
Tue
Dec 21
Dec 21
61° / 39°
t-storm
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Wed
Dec 22
Dec 22
62° / 43°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Thu
Dec 23
Dec 23
68° / 57°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
