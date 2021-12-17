It's very humid this morning and we're going to see temperatures in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. combined with some thick Fog in spots so drive safely as you head out the door. We'll climb to the mid 70s this afternoon and there will be some off/on showers to deal with as well. Rain coverage will be at 40% and will increase to 60% tomorrow as the approaching cold front gets closer. Severe weather isn't expected but more periodic rain will show up during the night tonight and into Saturday and Saturday night. By Sunday, we go dry with highs down to the low 60s and morning temps return to the 40s by daybreak Monday. Additional rain could show up early next week courtesy of a Gulf Low but that would be just a cold rain and solid sunshine would be with us starting on Wednesday.

