Conditions remain muggy this morning across the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid 70s. We'll see lower 90s return once again this afternoon and the "feel-like" temp will reach about 103 degrees for most of you. Plan to stay hydrated and take breaks outside. There won't be as much rain potential today due to a center of High Pressure moving in closer to our area. Rain chances will be about 5% for today. This will increase as we head into the end of the week and the weekend due to the location of an approaching front that will stall. Expect coverage at 30-50% for the weekend. No all day rains but there will be periods of rain and storms Friday through Sunday. Highs will stay in the lower 90s and morning temps will be in the mid 70s. Tropics remain quiet for now.
Humid conditions are the word
- Michael White
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
