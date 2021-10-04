We've got a wet and humid day ahead on the Gulf Coast with rain and storms likely. The rain will be off and on all day long. This will keep our highs in the lower 80s across the region today with a morning temperature tomorrow in the upper 60s. Expect 70-80% coverage of rain today, but thankfully we'll see drier weather creeping back in later this week. We won't get any major shots of Fall air unfortunately but we'll see a drop in humidity with much more sunshine appearing by the 2nd half of the week. Highs are expected to be in the lower 80s through the weekend, with morning temps in the mid to low 60s starting Wednesday morning. Rain chances will drop down to 40% by midweek and then down to the 10-20% range by Thursday and Friday.

