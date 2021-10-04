We've got a wet and humid day ahead on the Gulf Coast with rain and storms likely. The rain will be off and on all day long. This will keep our highs in the lower 80s across the region today with a morning temperature tomorrow in the upper 60s. Expect 70-80% coverage of rain today, but thankfully we'll see drier weather creeping back in later this week. We won't get any major shots of Fall air unfortunately but we'll see a drop in humidity with much more sunshine appearing by the 2nd half of the week. Highs are expected to be in the lower 80s through the weekend, with morning temps in the mid to low 60s starting Wednesday morning. Rain chances will drop down to 40% by midweek and then down to the 10-20% range by Thursday and Friday.
Humid day with rain, storms likely
- Michael White
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Tags
Locations
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Oct 4
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 5
Thundershowers. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 6
Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 7
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 8
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Oct 9
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Oct 10
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Most Popular
Three Mile Creek alligator that has killed two dogs won't be removed, officials say people aren't at risk
- Tyler Fingert
- Updated
- Hal Scheurich
- Updated
Man selling catalytic converter online left a bag of meth on coffee table in the picture's background, sheriff's office says
- By Raja Razek, CNN
- Posted
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.