We've got very humid air in place this morning and this will help to spark off scattered showers and storms at times today. The coverage will only be 30% so this won't be enough to get us out of the drought but it's better than nothing at all. The biggest threats will be brief periods of heavy rain and lightning. Coverage will be 20% tomorrow and then 0% for Saturday and Sunday. A front will knock our humidity down Friday night and that will prevent pop-up showers from occurring. Highs the next several days will stay in the lower 90s with morning temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s. As for getting any major rain chances in here, it doesn't look like we'll be seeing any over the next 7 days.
Humid day, with scattered showers, storms
