We've got very humid air in place this morning as many spots are sitting in the lower 70s as of 5 a.m. You can expect scattered rain during the daytime hours with a Mostly Cloudy sky and a high in the lower 80s. We get better coverage of rain ahead of a front that will track SE towards us. The upper dynamic support with this system moves away from us which means that severe weather will be very unlikely. You can expect rain chances and pollen relief to still be in place this weekend but the air will not be as humid as it has been the last few days. Morning temps will slide down to the lower 60s starting Saturday morning. Highs will drop back to the mid to upper 70s from Saturday through Monday. As rain chances back off next week, the temps will crank back up. Expect mid to low 80s for highs by Tuesday.

