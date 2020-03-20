We've got very humid air in place this morning as many spots are sitting in the lower 70s as of 5 a.m. You can expect scattered rain during the daytime hours with a Mostly Cloudy sky and a high in the lower 80s. We get better coverage of rain ahead of a front that will track SE towards us. The upper dynamic support with this system moves away from us which means that severe weather will be very unlikely. You can expect rain chances and pollen relief to still be in place this weekend but the air will not be as humid as it has been the last few days. Morning temps will slide down to the lower 60s starting Saturday morning. Highs will drop back to the mid to upper 70s from Saturday through Monday. As rain chances back off next week, the temps will crank back up. Expect mid to low 80s for highs by Tuesday.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Tags
- Rain
- River
- Meteorology
- Hydrography
- Forecast
- Tombigbee
- Jason Smith
- Things
- Temp
- Morning
- Will
- Sunshine
- Coverage
- Carnival
- Week
- Sky
- Low
- Evening
- Hi
- Parade
- Fat Tuesday
- Weekend
- Shower
- Matt Barrentine
- Joe Cain
- March
- Lundi Gras
- Weather
- High
- Chance
- Place
- Rumble
- Alabama
- Work
- Afternoon
- Beginning
- Cold Front
- North Wind
- Jet Stream
- Wind
- Freeze
- Location
- Cold Start
- Mid
- Temperature
- Mobile River
- Tenth
- North
- Air
- Moisture
- Frost
- Cool
- Thunderstorm
- Cloud
- Good
- Workweek
- Inch
- Storm
- Warm Front
- Risk
- Drop Back
- Threat
- Gulf Coast
- Thanks
- Low Pressure
- Hail
- Today
- Clearing
- Alabama River
- Outlook
- Mostly Cloudy
- Batch
- East
- Trend
- Rip Current
- High Pressure
- Fog
- Good Morning
- Quiet
- Pollen
- Advisory
- Worry
- Topping
- Come
- Work Week
- Relief
- Pollen Count
- Stage
- Value
- Humidity
- Rain Shower
- Popping
- Dropping
- Gust
- Front
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Mar 20
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mar 21
Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mar 22
Morning showers. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mar 23
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mar 24
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Mar 25
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Mar 26
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Most Popular
Articles
- First confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Mobile County
- Walmart shortens its hours and stores across America close their doors
- Single mom of 6 who beat stage 4 breast cancer dies from coronavirus
- Alabama Power, Spire will not disconnect services to those impacted by coronavirus crisis
- Wind Creek visitor test positive for COVID-19; all properties to close for 24 hours
- 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama
- Spanish Fort mourns the loss of Rockwell Elementary 3rd grader
- Alabama reports 29 COVID-19 cases in the state
- Alabama students missing school Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday will not be marked unexcused
- Family of 4 could get $3,000 under virus relief plan
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.